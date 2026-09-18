Ikorodu City Celebrate Atata, Adeoye Over Super Eagles Call-Ups

NPFL club Ikorodu City have celebrated Michael Atata and Aderemi Adeoye after the two players earned call-ups to the Super Eagles squad for Nigeria’s upcoming international fixtures.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle announced his squads on Thursday for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau, as well as an international friendly against Russia.

The Super Eagles will face Madagascar on September 25 and Guinea-Bissau on September 29 in their opening 2027 AFCON qualifying matches, and then face Russia on October 6 in an international friendly.

Atata and Adeoye were included in the 24-man squad for the friendly against Russia. Atata was named among the three goalkeepers alongside Stanley Nwabali and Samuel James, while Adeoye was included in the eight-man midfield selection.

The call-ups allow both players to make their senior international debuts. Their selection also marks a notable moment for Ikorodu City, who continue to see their players attract attention from the national team.

Reacting to the development, Ikorodu City celebrated the duo in a post on their official 𝕏 handle.

“THE NATIONAL TEAM DUO! 🦅🇳🇬

A proud moment for the #OgaBoys! 💛

“We’re honoured to have Michael Atata & Aderemi Adeoye called up to the Super Eagles squad ahead of the upcoming international games.

“Congratulations, boys!

“Go on with pride & do us proud!”