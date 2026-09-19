Profile Of Top New Invitees In Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles Squad

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle has handed first-time call-ups to George Ilenikhena, Isaac James and Moses Usor as he named a 24-man squad for Nigeria’s upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles will host Madagascar in Uyo on September 25 before travelling to face Guinea-Bissau on September 29, with Tanzania also in Group L.

Ilenikhena, James, and Usor have earned their places in the Super Eagles latest squad after impressive performances for their respective clubs and will be hoping to make their senior international debuts.

Below is the profile of the new invitees in the Super Eagles recent squad:

George Ilenikhena

The 20-year-old forward has earned his call-up after making a strong start to the season with Al Ittihad. Born in Lagos, Ilenikhena began his career with French club Amiens before joining Royal Antwerp, where he continued his development and attracted interest from Monaco.

He became particularly prominent at Monaco through his performances in the UEFA Champions League before joining Al Ittihad earlier this year. Although fitness issues initially limited his opportunities, Ilenikhena has started the new season strongly, scoring six goals and providing two assists in nine matches across all competitions.

Ilenikhena previously represented France at youth level but has now committed his international future to Nigeria. With Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu both dealing with fitness issues, the youngster could have an opportunity to make his Super Eagles debut against Madagascar or Guinea-Bissau later this month.

Isaac James

James has received his first senior call-up after impressing as a left-back for Portuguese club Alverca. The 22-year-old has emerged as an option for Chelle following Zaidu Sanusi’s injury, which has reduced Nigeria’s choices at left-back.

His performances for Alverca have earned him an opportunity to compete for a place in the Super Eagles squad. James is also included for Nigeria’s friendly against Russia on October 6, giving him another potential opportunity to make his international debut.

Moses Usor

Usor completes the trio of new invitees after an impressive 2025/26 campaign with Austrian club LASK. The 24-year-old played an important role as LASK won the league and cup double last season.

His club also secured Champions League qualification for the first time in its history, adding to an impressive campaign for the Nigerian forward. Usor will now look to carry his club form into the international stage as he begins his journey with the Super Eagles.