Madagascar Arrive In Uyo Ahead Of Super Eagles AFCON Qualifier

Madagascar’s men’s national football team (Barea) have arrived in Uyo ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying clash against Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Friday, September 25.

A 28-man delegation of players and officials landed at Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, at about 2:05pm earlier today, September 21, and proceeded to their hotel after completing immigration formalities. Additional members of the delegation are expected to arrive in Uyo on Tuesday.

Corentin Martins’ side will face the Super Eagles in their Matchday 1 fixture at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Friday. The match will kick off at 5pm Nigerian time.

Madagascar will return home after the game to host Tanzania’s Taifa Stars in their second qualifying fixture four days later.

The Barea will draw confidence from their previous meeting with Nigeria, when they secured a 2-0 win over the Super Eagles in the group stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Nigeria, meanwhile, have suffered an injury setback ahead of the encounter, with head coach Eric Chelle replacing injured striker Victor Osimhen with Coventry City forward Taiwo Awoniyi.

Naija News reports that Osimhen was included in the original squad despite not having fully recovered from a muscle strain. The Galatasaray striker was expected to return for last Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig fixture against Trabzonspor but remained unavailable as he continued his recovery.

Awoniyi received a late call-up as Osimhen’s direct replacement. The former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles striker made his Super Eagles debut in October 2021 and has scored two goals in 10 appearances for Nigeria. His last international appearance came against Libya on 11 October 2024.

The Super Eagles will begin their qualifying campaign against Madagascar in Uyo before travelling to face Guinea-Bissau next Tuesday.