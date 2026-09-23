Victor Osimhen Set For Galatasaray Return After International Break

Victor Osimhen is expected to return to action for Galatasaray after the first international break of the 2026-2027 season, with Turkish media reports indicating that the striker could feature against Kasımpaşa on October 9.

The former African Footballer of the Year has been recovering from a muscle strain suffered during Galatasaray’s clash with Başakşehir on September 4. The injury has forced him to miss matches against Sporting Lisbon, Kocaelispor and Trabzonspor, while his recovery has taken longer than initially expected.

Osimhen was initially included in Nigeria’s squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau. However, the striker withdrew from the squad two days later after team doctors confirmed that he would not be fit for the international fixtures.

“Victor Osimhen’s recovery from a muscle strain has been slower than expected. He was included in Nigeria’s squad for the AFCON qualifiers because Galatasaray and the Super Eagles technical crew were hopeful he would be fit for the Super Lig game versus Trabzonspor and ready for the international window,” team media officer Promise Efoghe said.

Osimhen’s absence has opened the door for Coventry City striker Taiwo Awoniyi to return to the Super Eagles for the first time in two years. Nigeria confirmed Awoniyi’s inclusion on Sunday following Osimhen’s withdrawal.

Tolu Arokodare, Akor Adams and Rafiu Durosinmi are also available to compete for attacking positions as Nigeria prepare for their opening AFCON 2027 qualifying fixtures.

Osimhen had enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign before his injury, scoring six goals and providing two assists in his first four matches for Galatasaray.