Madagascar Not Intimidated By Nigeria, Raveloson Says Ahead Of AFCON Qualifier

Madagascar midfielder Rayan Raveloson says the Barea are not intimidated by Nigeria ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying opener in Uyo on Friday.

Raveloson and his teammates arrived in Nigeria on Monday ahead of the Group L clash, while Nigeria’s players began arriving in camp on Tuesday. Despite Nigeria’s star-studded squad and the absence of injured striker Victor Osimhen, the Amedspor midfielder believes Madagascar can compete with the Super Eagles.

“Osimhen is a big player, and everyone knows him. We are not scared. It’s football, and they are humans like us. Everyone wants to win, but sometimes you have to lose to learn,” Raveloson told Football Temple.

Madagascar, ranked 104th in the latest FIFA rankings, will draw confidence from their recent run at the African Nations Championship, where they reached the final. The Barea are seeking only their second appearance at the AFCON after making their debut in 2019 and reaching the quarter-finals.

Madagascar also recorded a memorable 2-0 win over Nigeria in the group stage of the 2019 AFCON in Egypt. However, Nigeria won both legs when the two sides last met in AFCON qualifiers for the 2012 tournament, although the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the finals.

The Madagascar Football Federation appointed Corentin Martins as head coach in January 2025, with AFCON qualification among his main targets. After Friday’s clash with Nigeria, Madagascar will face Tanzania at home on Tuesday, September 29.