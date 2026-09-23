Super Eagles Begin AFCON 2027 Qualifying Preparations With 23 Players In Camp

The Super Eagles have begun preparations for their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign, with 23 players taking part in their first training session at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday.

Head coach Eric Chelle and his assistants led the session as the players began competing for places ahead of Friday’s Group L opener against Madagascar. Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is the only player yet to arrive in camp, with the other 23 members of the 24-man squad already in Uyo.

Nigeria’s camp officially opened on Monday, but most of the players arrived on Tuesday ahead of the evening training session. Early arrivals included Moses Simon, Akor Adams, Taiwo Awoniyi, first-time invitees Isaac James, Moses Usor and George Ilenikhena, as well as Emmanuel Fernandez, Benjamin Fredrick, Arthur Okonkwo and Chibuike Nwaiwu.

Alex Iwobi, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, returning defender Ola Aina, Ademola Lookman, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Tolu Arokodare, Bruno Onyemaechi, Raphael Onyedika and Frank Onyeka were also in camp. Captain Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali later joined the group before training.

Chelle selected 24 players for Nigeria’s opening qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau. The Super Eagles will host Madagascar in Uyo on Friday before travelling to Bissau for their second Group L fixture against Guinea-Bissau on September 29.

Nigeria are in Group L alongside Madagascar, Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau. Tanzania have already secured automatic qualification as one of the three co-hosts of the 2027 tournament, leaving Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria to battle for the group’s remaining qualifying place.

The Super Eagles will begin the campaign without Victor Osimhen, who withdrew from the squad to continue his recovery from injury. Awoniyi has returned to the team, while Arokodare, Adams and first-time invitee Ilenikhena give Chelle additional options in attack.