Michael Kayode Explains Why He Chose Italy Over Nigeria

Brentford defender Michael Kayode has revealed that Nigeria approached him about switching his international allegiance, but he never considered leaving Italy.

Michael Kayode, 22, has earned his first senior Italy call-up for the upcoming international fixtures after progressing through the Azzurri’s youth teams. Kayode scored the winning goal against Portugal in the European Under-19 Championship final, helping Italy win the title for the first time.

“It was a very easy decision. I went through all the youth teams here. Nigeria approached me, but I never thought about changing national teams,” he said.

“I think Italy have always been a great national team, and playing here is an honour.

“I didn’t know about the Italy call-up before the game [against Chelsea]; I found out at the final whistle, on my phone. It was an incredible emotion, especially after such a big win.”

Kayode joined Brentford from Fiorentina on a €500,000 loan deal with an option to buy in January 2025 before the Premier League club made his transfer permanent for €17.5 million.

He has made 63 appearances for Brentford, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

The right-back also named Italy legend Paolo Maldini as his biggest footballing inspiration.

“Many full-backs inspire me, but the main one is [Paolo] Maldini. I love defending, and I believe he is the exception in this sport worldwide,” he said.

Kayode has also attracted attention in England for his long throw-ins, which he said he discovered unexpectedly.

“One day, I woke up and found out I could do long throw-ins,” he said.

“I didn’t use it much here in Florence, but at Brentford I found out they had a coach who focuses on this, so we are practising it in training, and it’s more used in England.”