Frank Onyeka Urges Super Eagles To Target Victory Against Madagascar

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka has called on Nigeria to target maximum points in every match as they begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign against Madagascar at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 25.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles will host Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo for their opening group-stage fixture. The Super Eagles missed out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup and have now shifted their focus to securing qualification for the next Africa Cup of Nations.

Onyeka stressed the importance of starting the campaign positively and said Nigeria must approach every fixture with the intention of winning.

“Just like every other match that we’ll be playing, we have to win every game,” Onyeka told journalists during a media chat in Uyo.

“I know we’re quite disappointed not to qualify for the World Cup, but now we’re back. We have something to prepare for, which is the AFCON next year.”

The Brentford midfielder also warned Nigeria not to underestimate Madagascar, despite playing the Barea on home soil. He urged his teammates to remain focused and give their opponents the respect they deserve.

“So, I guess we’ll take every game as it comes, but for us, we want to win this game, especially when we’re playing on our own ground. We don’t underestimate anything,” he added.

“We focus only on ourselves. We don’t focus on the opponent. We have to play well to win. That’s what we’re focusing on: to play well and win.”