Ola Aina Relishing Super Eagles Return Ahead Of Madagascar Clash

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina is relishing his return to the Super Eagles as Nigeria begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign against Madagascar on Friday, September 25.

Nigeria will host Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo before travelling to face Guinea-Bissau next Tuesday.

Aina returns to the squad after almost a year away from international football following an injury sustained during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September 2025.

The 29-year-old returned to fitness and earned a place in Nigeria’s 54-man provisional squad for the 2025 AFCON, but he was left out of the final 28-man squad for the tournament, which was held between December 2025 and January 2026.

“It’s good to be back with the team and Nigeria,” Aina told Football Temple.

“The motivation is to do well in the first qualifying game. We are looking to win and get all three points. Hopefully, that is what will happen.”

Aina was part of the Nigeria squad that reached the 2023 AFCON final in Ivory Coast, where the Super Eagles finished as runners-up. Since making his international debut in October 2017, he has won 48 caps and provided four assists.

His versatility allows him to play at both right-back and left-back, giving head coach Eric Chelle an additional option in the full-back positions. Aina has also made four Premier League appearances for Nottingham Forest this season.