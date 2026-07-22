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Ola Aina Rules Out Arsenal Move, Sets Five-goal Target For New Season

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By Ernest Victor
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Nottingham Forest defender, Ola Aina.
Nottingham Forest defender, Ola Aina.

Nottingham Forest and Nigeria defender Ola Aina has laughed off suggestions that he could join Arsenal, insisting he is “too old” for a move to the North London club.

Ola Aina, 29, made the light-hearted remark in a video that surfaced on Tuesday after a Nigerian fan working at Wimbledon asked whether he would consider signing for the Gunners.

“I’m too old for Arsenal,” Aina replied with a smile.

The Super Eagles star has been with Nottingham Forest since arriving from Italian side Torino in the summer of 2023. He previously spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Fulham after coming through Chelsea’s academy.

While brushing aside talk of an Arsenal switch, Aina has already set a personal target for the 2026/27 campaign.

The versatile full-back wants to score at least five goals after finishing last season without finding the net.

Aina, who started his career as a right winger before moving into defence, featured 28 times in all competitions for Forest during the 2025/26 season. Although he failed to score, he contributed an assist in Forest’s 2-1 UEFA Europa League defeat to Fenerbahce.

“I need to pray and fast because I did not score any goals last season. The season before, I think I got three goal involvements,” Aina said.

“I need to do some serious prayer and fasting because I need at least five. If I get five, I will be content.”

The Nigerian international had previously attracted interest from Manchester City during the January 2025 transfer window after an impressive 2024/25 Premier League campaign, when he scored twice and provided one assist in 35 league appearances.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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