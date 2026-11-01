Arsenal End Anfield Poor Run With Win Over Liverpool

Arsenal ended their 13-match winless run at Anfield with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Liverpool to return to the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners secured their first league win at Liverpool’s home ground after five draws and eight defeats in their previous 13 visits.

Mikel Arteta’s side started brightly, dominating possession and putting the hosts under pressure before Kai Havertz broke the deadlock with a close-range finish.

The German forward arrived at the far post to convert an inch-perfect cross from Declan Rice, giving Arsenal a crucial lead.

Liverpool responded by pushing forward in search of an equaliser, but Arsenal remained organised defensively. Goalkeeper David Raya produced a vital intervention to prevent Alexander Isak from turning Virgil van Dijk’s header into the net.

The hosts continued to threaten, with Florian Wirtz seeing his free-kick crash against the crossbar, while Alexis Mac Allister headed over from a promising position.

Isak missed another opportunity after the break, firing over following a pass from Milos Kerkez as Liverpool struggled to break down Arsenal’s defence.

The visitors gradually slowed the tempo and created chances of their own. However, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker produced an excellent save to deny Christos Tzolis, turning the winger’s curling effort around the post.

Tempers flared towards the closing stages, with Mac Allister receiving a yellow card following an altercation with Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard. Noni Madueke also escaped further punishment after a confrontation with the Argentine midfielder.

Despite Liverpool’s late pressure, Arsenal held on to secure all three points and record their 17th win in their last 20 Premier League matches.

The win also marked Arsenal’s 300th away win in Premier League history, making them only the second club to reach the milestone after Manchester United.