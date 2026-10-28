Schmeichel Slams Man United Leadership, Says Replacing Carrick Will Change Nothing

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has criticised the club’s leadership, arguing that another managerial change will not resolve the problems behind the team’s continued struggles.

Schmeichel believes United’s difficulties stem from decisions at executive level rather than the managers appointed to lead the team, insisting that a new coach would face the same challenges as his predecessor.

Naija News reports that Michael Carrick could become the seventh permanent manager to leave Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. During that period, United have won two EFL Cups, one FA Cup and one UEFA Europa League title.

Speaking about the club’s managerial instability, Schmeichel expressed frustration with the hierarchy’s repeated appointments.

“It drives me crazy. Who are these people who say that ‘he’s a good manager’?” Schmeichel questioned. “We’ve tried everyone; it’s not about the managers. It’s about the leadership of the club.”

The former Denmark international also questioned whether appointing Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe would improve United’s fortunes, arguing that a change in the dugout would not address the underlying issues.

“If we bring Eddie Howe in, what’s he going to do? He’s going to face the same problems as Carrick with the same group of players,” Schmeichel added.

“He might be able to inspire them over a short period. But how are they going to challenge for a Premier League title? I don’t see there being any difference.”

United have struggled to maintain consistent success since Ferguson’s departure, with several managerial changes failing to restore their former dominance.