Carrick Not Expecting Man United Sack After Bournemouth Defeat

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick says he is not expecting to be sacked within the next 24 hours following his side’s 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Old Trafford result has increased pressure on Carrick, as United struggle to produce consistent performances and results this season.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who shared the manager’s comments on 𝕏 on Sunday, Carrick acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his position but insisted he would continue working as normal.

“I totally understand the situation. I’m not expecting anything in particular, to be honest. I’m carrying on as normal and, you know, I love this place,” he said.

The former United midfielder also reaffirmed his commitment to the club, saying he would keep acting in what he believes are its best interests despite the growing pressure.

Bournemouth’s win deepened United’s recent struggles, with the defeat marking their third loss in four home matches and extending their winless run in all competitions to eight games.

Meanwhile, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and other senior officials are reportedly considering potential replacements as the club weighs up Carrick’s future.

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann and ex-Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe have emerged as leading candidates for the position.

However, United director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada are expected to make the final recommendation before presenting their preferred candidate to Ratcliffe.

The club have yet to confirm any decision on Carrick’s position, leaving uncertainty over who will lead the team into their next Premier League fixture against Chelsea.