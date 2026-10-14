Michael Carrick Reacts Over Martinez’s Criticism Of Man United Hierarchy

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has declined to comment on Lisandro Martinez’s criticism of the club’s hierarchy following their 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Martinez questioned United’s summer recruitment strategy after the match at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, arguing that the club’s leadership had not provided sufficient backing to strengthen the squad.

Speaking to Amazon Prime Video, the Argentine defender criticised director of football Jason Wilcox over the club’s transfer business and called for greater scrutiny of those responsible for football decisions.

United’s difficult start to the campaign has intensified pressure on the club’s management and recruitment team, with the team winning just two of their opening nine matches across all competitions.

Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada reportedly oversaw £155 million in spending on first-team reinforcements during the summer transfer window. However, Martinez believes the club did not do enough to improve the squad and build on last season’s achievements.

Asked whether he would speak to Martinez about the interview, Carrick said he needed to establish the facts before deciding on his response.

“I need to find out a bit more about it before I can say if and what is going to be done. I really can’t comment any further because I haven’t seen it,” he said.

Carrick also declined to endorse Martinez’s assessment, suggesting that the defender’s comments might have been influenced by the disappointment of the result.

“I haven’t seen the interview; I’ve heard about it as the interview was done, but I think it’s a little bit on the emotions of the game as well,” he added.

The United manager urged his players to put the defeat behind them and focus on their next domestic fixture on Sunday.

“There is a big game on Sunday, and it’s really important that we move forward and we stay focused on that,” Carrick said.

Despite the team’s struggles, Carrick insisted he had no doubts about the players’ commitment or desire to improve their results.

“I don’t doubt the togetherness or the wanting to win or the willingness to do things to win. I really don’t doubt that,” he said.

Manchester United’s next game is against Leeds United on October 18. The Premier League game will kick off at 2 p.m.