Maresca Calls VAR Error ‘Part Of Football’ After Controversial Haaland Goal

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has described the VAR error that allowed Erling Haaland’s controversial winning goal against Manchester United as “part of football”.

Manchester City secured a 1-0 win over United at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 13, with Haaland’s goal sparking controversy after VAR officials failed to overturn the decision following a review.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday ahead of City’s Carabao Cup clash with Norwich on Thursday, Maresca acknowledged the VAR error but said it should not overshadow his side’s overall performance.

“To focus on that one episode after the performance we produced is quite poor,” the City manager said.

“The VAR error is part of football,” Maresca added.

Maresca also referred to a previous controversial decision involving City at Old Trafford, saying the club was still waiting for an apology over Marcus Rashford’s goal in United’s 2-1 win in January 2023.

The manager said he would rather focus on the City’s performance and the three points secured from Sunday’s derby.

Meanwhile, Maresca confirmed that City would rotate their squad for Thursday’s Carabao Cup match against Norwich.

He said the fixture would give some players an opportunity to improve their fitness and build form ahead of a demanding period involving Premier League and Champions League matches.