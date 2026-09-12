Donnarumma Paris Burglary: Two Men Jailed Over Violent Robbery

Two men involved in the violent burglary of Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his pregnant partner, Alessia Elefante, at their Paris home in 2023 have been sentenced to prison.

Ilyas Kherbouch, 21, described by prosecutors as the mastermind of the robbery, received nine years in prison and an €80,000 fine from the Paris Criminal Court on Friday, September 11.

Co-defendant Moktar D. was sentenced to five years, with two years suspended subject to probation. A third defendant, Khyan M., 22, was acquitted after prosecutors accused him of helping to organise the robbery from his prison cell.

The attack took place in July 2023 while Donnarumma was playing for Paris Saint-Germain. The Italian goalkeeper and Elefante were dragged from their bed and held at knifepoint by four masked men who entered their luxury ninth-floor apartment on Avenue Montaigne through the rooftops.

Donnarumma was beaten with hard knuckle gloves until he bled, while Elefante was choked with a phone charging cable. The couple were separated and tied up as their attackers demanded valuables, shouting: “The money, the watches!”

A seven-man gang escaped within minutes with cash, jewellery, watches and luxury bags that Donnarumma estimated were worth just under €1 million. Elefante later suffered a miscarriage, which was blamed on the trauma of the attack.

Prosecutors had sought prison terms of between four and 10 years for the three defendants, describing the crime as “highly lucrative” and “extremely violent”. They also said the exclusive Avenue Montaigne area had been “targeted by an increasingly youthful criminal population”.

Kherbouch and Khyan denied involvement despite messages and images recovered from phones they used while in custody. Moktar, the only defendant present at the scene, claimed he had acted only as a lookout.

Naija News reports that Donnarumma left Paris Saint-Germain for Manchester City in 2025, about two years after the attack.