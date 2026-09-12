New Manchester City Signings Are ‘Desperate To Win’ Under Maresca – Ruben Dias

Manchester City captain, Ruben Dias says the club’s new signings have brought fresh ambition to the squad as Enzo Maresca begins his tenure as manager.

Manchester City spent a Premier League record £458m during the recent transfer window, signing midfielders Enzo Fernandez, Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi among others. The club also recouped more than £300m from player sales but lost several experienced figures, including 2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, former captain Bernardo Silva and England international John Stones.

Dias, who joined Manchester City from Benfica for £65m in 2020, has been part of the club’s leadership group and received the captain’s armband from Maresca. The Portugal international believes the combination of experienced winners and ambitious new arrivals can help City maintain their success.

“In terms of the role I have, it goes down to trying to be the best version of yourself, and in terms of that, nothing has changed,” Dias told the Football Interview.

“So many people have left and so many winners have left, and now new people have joined with a lot of ambition and people that are desperate to win and that is also what makes the club keep on going.”

Naija News reports that Maresca replaced Pep Guardiola, who stepped down at the end of last season after 10 years in charge. The Italian previously worked as Guardiola’s assistant at the Etihad Stadium before managing Leicester City and Chelsea.

Dias admitted Guardiola’s departure was not an “easy moment for the club” but described Maresca as the “perfect person for the job” because he “knew the house so well”.

Manchester City have won their opening four matches across the Premier League and Champions League and will face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

“There’s obviously many things from training session to some details about the way we press, details about the way we defend and that make all of these Enzo’s idea,” Dias said.

“I feel like everything is making a lot of sense. Everyone is buying into the idea. Everyone’s excited about it and there is a lot of joy in training, which is massively important.”