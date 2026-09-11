Arteta Defends Arsenal’s Handling Of Jesus, Martinelli Exits

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has defended the club’s handling of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli following criticism over their departures this summer.

Naija News reports that Jesus said that “nobody told me anything” about why he was asked to train away from the first team before completing a €15 million move to Barcelona.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright also questioned Martinelli’s treatment after the winger was left out of the club’s opening matchday squads before joining Al Hilal for £60 million.

Speaking on Friday, Arteta said he was “very surprised” by the criticism and insisted he had spoken directly with Jesus before his departure.

“Very surprised, to be fair, especially because with Gabi [Jesus] I had an individual talk in the dressing room. I don’t know what words were said; it is fine,” Arteta said.

“The words we used for each other, it was all about gratitude. I don’t know; it is OK. Sometimes I understand when you have to deliver bad news or news that people don’t expect; those things [you can] react [to].”

Arteta also referenced Leandro Trossard, who left Arsenal for Besiktas in an €18 million deal this summer but returned to the Emirates last Sunday for Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Chelsea.

“Somebody has to be the bad cop. If I have to be, I have to be, and I understand. What is important is normally what happens three months later, six months later, when Trossard comes in, he is in the dressing room with us, the atmosphere and the relationship you have,” he added.

“Things got so far with other players that they left; at some point, the relationship has been really good. I hope that is the same case.”