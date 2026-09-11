Premier League Player Survives Car Accident Near Training Ground

Sorba Thomas, a player of a newly promoted Premier League side, Hull City, has escaped injury after being involved in a car crash near the club’s training ground in Cottingham in the early hours of today, September 11.

The 27-year-old Premier League player was involved in the accident on Millhouse Woods Lane, close to Hull City’s training base. Images circulating on social media showed his grey Land Rover Defender overturned with broken windows, raising concern among supporters.

Humberside Police confirmed that emergency services attended the scene and closed the road while investigations continued.

Hull City later reassured supporters that Thomas was unharmed. The club said it was “relieved” to confirm that the winger had escaped the accident without injury.

“The club is aware of images of Sorba’s car circulating on social media and can reassure supporters that he has sustained no injuries and emerged from his vehicle completely unscathed,” a statement from the club reads.

Thomas joined Hull City from Stoke City earlier this month after signing a four-year contract with the Championship club. The Tigers completed the deal for an undisclosed fee before the transfer window closed, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2030.

The Wales international represented his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and will now turn his attention to Hull’s Premier League clash with Chelsea this weekend. It is yet to be confirmed whether coach Sergej Jakirovic will name him for Saturday’s trip to Stamford Bridge.