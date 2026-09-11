 Skip to content
Sports

Premier League Player Survives Car Accident Near Training Ground

Published
By Ernest Victor
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
The accident scene of Premier League player Sorba Thomas.
The accident scene of Premier League player Sorba Thomas.

Key Takeaways

  • Hull City winger, Sorba Thomas, escaped without injury after his grey Land Rover Defender overturned in a car crash near Cottingham on September 11.
  • Humberside Police confirmed emergency services attended Millhouse Woods Lane near Hull City’s training base and closed the road while investigations continued.
  • Hull City said Thomas was completely unscathed, but it is yet to be confirmed if coach Sergej Jakirovic will pick him for Saturday’s Chelsea match.

Sorba Thomas, a player of a newly promoted Premier League side, Hull City, has escaped injury after being involved in a car crash near the club’s training ground in Cottingham in the early hours of today, September 11.

The 27-year-old Premier League player was involved in the accident on Millhouse Woods Lane, close to Hull City’s training base. Images circulating on social media showed his grey Land Rover Defender overturned with broken windows, raising concern among supporters.

Humberside Police confirmed that emergency services attended the scene and closed the road while investigations continued.

Hull City later reassured supporters that Thomas was unharmed. The club said it was “relieved” to confirm that the winger had escaped the accident without injury.

“The club is aware of images of Sorba’s car circulating on social media and can reassure supporters that he has sustained no injuries and emerged from his vehicle completely unscathed,” a statement from the club reads.

Thomas joined Hull City from Stoke City earlier this month after signing a four-year contract with the Championship club. The Tigers completed the deal for an undisclosed fee before the transfer window closed, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2030.

The Wales international represented his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and will now turn his attention to Hull’s Premier League clash with Chelsea this weekend. It is yet to be confirmed whether coach Sergej Jakirovic will name him for Saturday’s trip to Stamford Bridge.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.