Arteta Reveals Arsenal Trained For Travel Disruptions [EPL Matchday 4 Fixtures]

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that he deliberately disrupted his team’s training and travel routines during pre-season to prepare his players for unexpected situations such as the flight delay they experienced before their Champions League clash with Napoli.

The Premier League champions arrived in Italy around three hours later than planned because of air traffic control issues.

However, Arteta said the disruption did not cause panic because his players had already experienced similar situations during pre-season.

“I love those challenges, I try to create them in pre-season,” Arteta said at his news conference earlier today, September 11, ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Sunderland.

“So when they happen, we have already experienced them, and we are ready.”

Arteta said he deliberately changes the team’s routine during training and travel to teach his players how to cope with unexpected problems on matchdays.

“Get to the stadium very late, change the routine so the players have to do something else. When it happens, and it can, the flight can be cancelled, or the train is delayed, there is so much traffic, I don’t want the players and staff panicking,” he said.

“When that happens, adapt to it. We have two or three hours on the plane – can we use it? Play together, spend some time together, sleep.

“But don’t complain or use it as an excuse because it’s not helpful at all.”

The Arsenal manager added that his methods can involve delaying meals or transport, taking different routes to stadiums and making dressing rooms hotter and less comfortable for the players.

Arteta believes such exercises reduce stress and help his squad remain focused when unexpected disruptions occur before matches.

The Spaniard has previously used several unconventional methods to prepare his players. He once took a light bulb into the dressing room while encouraging his players to be energetic and shine.

On another occasion, Arteta hired professional pickpockets to attend a team dinner and steal players’ phones and wallets as part of a lesson on the importance of staying alert.

In 2023, he brought a dog named Win to Arsenal’s training ground to boost morale and represent the squad as a family.

Arteta has also welcomed similar ideas from within his squad and staff. In April, a fire was lit at the club’s training ground before Arsenal hosted Sporting in the Champions League.

Arsenal will now return their attention to the Premier League when they travel to Sunderland on Saturday.

Premier League Matchday 4 Fixtures

Saturday, 12 September

Liverpool vs Fulham, 3 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town, 3 p.m.

Bournemouth vs Brentford, 3 p.m.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m.

Chelsea vs Hull City, 3 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, 5:30 p.m.

Sunderland vs Arsenal, 8 p.m.

Sunday, 13 September

Coventry City vs Brighton, 2 p.m.

Manchester United vs Manchester City, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, 14 September

Leeds United vs Newcastle United, 8 p.m.