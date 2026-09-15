Howard Webb Admits Man City Goal Against Man United Should Have Been Disallowed

Premier League referees’ chief Howard Webb has admitted that Manchester City’s goal against Manchester United should have been disallowed after VAR officials failed to identify an offside offence involving Enzo Fernandes.

Erling Haaland scored from Josko Gvardiol’s cross despite Fernandes being in an offside position and close to United defender Lisandro Martinez and goalkeeper Senne Lammens. Semi-automated offside technology showed Haaland was three centimetres onside, but VAR officials focused on whether Fernandes had touched the ball.

Webb said VAR officials Alex Donohue and Richard Antrobus developed “tunnel vision” after establishing that Haaland was onside. “The VAR gets super-focused on Haaland,” Webb said. “He establishes he’s onside, he thinks that’s a good goal.”

The referees’ chief admitted that the officials failed to properly assess Fernandes’ position and his impact on the play. “What looks like a really clear subjective offside, because Fernandez doesn’t touch the ball but still clearly impacts [the play but] doesn’t get identified, and it’s really disappointing,” he said.

“This goal should’ve been disallowed. And unfortunately, it wasn’t, and we’ll review it, reflect upon it, and try to take the learning forward to prevent this unusual type of error from happening again.”

Webb also defended the decision to send off Manchester City forward Phil Foden after he kicked out at Bruno Fernandes. He said Fernandes’ earlier kick at Foden’s backside was “more petulant than violent” and should have resulted in a yellow card.

“I agree with the red card for Phil Foden,” Webb said. “He kicks out with force into the upper body of Bruno Fernandes.” He added that violent conduct requires “excessive force or brutality”, which Fernandes’ action did not meet. Webb also said Fernandes would have been shown a yellow card if Foden’s dismissal had followed a VAR review at the pitchside monitor.