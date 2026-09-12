Premier League Results: Chelsea, Liverpool, Villa Drop Points, Forest, Ipswich Win

Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by newly promoted Hull City at Stamford Bridge, while Liverpool were frustrated by Fulham in a goalless draw as several Premier League sides dropped points earlier today, September 12.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea took an early lead through Morgan Rogers, who maintained his run of contributing to a goal in every league appearance this season. Hull responded before the half-hour mark when Mohamed Belloumi converted after Ryan Giles’ hooked cross fell kindly to him.

Belloumi struck again six minutes later with a deflected effort to complete Hull’s comeback and put the visitors ahead. Chelsea increased the pressure after the break and eventually levelled in the 66th minute when João Pedro fired home from close range. Both sides had chances to win the game late on, but neither could find a decisive goal.

The result extended Hull’s unbeaten start and left them third in the live Premier League table, one place above Chelsea. The Blues have now failed to win any of their last five home league meetings with newly promoted sides.

Nottingham Forest secured their first Premier League victory under Oliver Glasner with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Liam Delap opened the scoring shortly after half-time with a powerful strike from outside the box. Villa responded through substitute Alysson, who headed John McGinn’s cross into the bottom corner for their first Premier League goal of the season.

Forest regained the lead late on when substitute Igor Jesus finished from Morgan Gibbs-White’s cutback. Villa were reduced to 10 men after Ian Maatsen went off injured with all their substitutions already used. The defeat left Villa in the relegation zone after three successive home losses, while Forest finally secured their first win under Glasner.

At Selhurst Park, Ipswich Town claimed a dramatic 3-2 victory over 10-man Crystal Palace.

Anan Khalaili gave Palace the lead in the 14th minute, but Ipswich equalised nine minutes later through Emersonn. The visitors moved ahead just before half-time when Emersonn headed Dara O’Shea’s cross towards Leif Davis, who nodded the ball past Walter Benítez.

Palace’s task became more difficult when Axel Disasi received a straight red card for a challenge on Jack Clarke in the 34th minute. Despite being a man down, the Eagles fought back and levelled through Jørgen Strand Larsen with 15 minutes remaining.

Ipswich refused to settle for a point, however, as substitute Zian Flemming struck late after Davis’ header hit the crossbar to seal a 3-2 victory. The result gave Ipswich their first Premier League win over Palace in seven attempts and their second league victory of the season.

Liverpool were unable to find a way past Fulham as the sides played out a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

Liverpool dominated much of the early play, with Alexander Isak going close inside the opening 10 minutes. Fulham also had a clear opportunity when Gonzalo García failed to convert after Liverpool surrendered possession close to goal.

The hosts continued to create chances, but Victor Muñoz saw his header cleared off the line before Bernd Leno denied Dominik Szoboszlai and Isak after the break. Fulham threatened late on through Josh King, whose curling effort was saved by Alisson.

Neither side could find a winner as Fulham secured their first Premier League point of the season. Liverpool, meanwhile, have now gone four league matches without a win at Anfield.