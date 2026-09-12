Lamine Camara Speaks On Failed Move To Chelsea

Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara has said he has “turned the page” on his failed move to Chelsea and is now focused on helping Monaco maintain their strong start to the Ligue 1 season.

Naija News gathered that the 22-year-old Senegal international completed a medical ahead of a proposed £47.1 million transfer to Chelsea, but the deal collapsed shortly before the transfer window closed.

Monaco had rejected two previous bids before lowering their asking price during a turbulent end to the window, when Folarin Balogun’s proposed move to Everton appeared uncertain.

When Balogun’s transfer looked likely to go ahead, Monaco appeared to reconsider their decision to sell Camara. Both players ultimately remained at the Ligue 1 club, despite reports that Monaco needed to make a major sale during the summer.

“There was a possibility I could leave,” Camara said ahead of Monaco’s match against Strasbourg later today, September 12.

“It didn’t go through at the last minute and that’s part of football. I’ve turned the page and am focusing on the season.”

A source at Monaco had previously indicated that the club would require a “substantial fee” to allow Camara to leave. French sources also reported that Monaco preferred to sell Balogun as they looked to raise significant funds during the transfer window.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding his future, Camara has started the new campaign with Monaco, who won their opening three Ligue 1 fixtures and sat second behind Rennes with a game in hand heading into the weekend.

The midfielder believes he can still play an important role for the club while remaining open to opportunities that could arise in the future.

“I can help the team a lot,” Camara said.

“Football moves fast. Maybe other opportunities will come along. But for now, I’m staying focused on the season with Monaco.”