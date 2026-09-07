Wayne Rooney: Gabriel ‘Extremely Lucky’ To Escape Red Card Against Chelsea

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney believes Arsenal defender Gabriel was “extremely lucky” to avoid a red card during Arsenal’s 2-1 Premier League win over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the first half with Chelsea goalkeeper Emi Martinez on the ground and in possession of the ball. Gabriel swung his left leg towards the ball but missed, catching Martinez in the head with his boot.

Referee Chris Kavanagh did not award a foul, while VAR also chose not to intervene despite Martinez requiring treatment following the challenge.

Rooney, speaking on Match of the Day via the Mirror, believes Gabriel should have been sent off after reviewing the incident.

“You don’t really see it at first sight, but then when you see a replay and they slow it down,” he said.

“Martinez has got the ball in his hands, and Gabriel boots him in the head; he swings a leg and goes way over the top. He’s extremely lucky to stay on the pitch.”

Former Manchester United teammate Ashley Young agreed with Rooney’s assessment and questioned why VAR did not intervene.

“I agree. When the ball is on the floor, and Martinez has it, Gabriel kicks so high. I’m not sure why it hasn’t gone to VAR or if they’ve properly studied it because he’s nowhere near the ball. He’s got away with one there,” Rooney said.

However, former Premier League referee Mark Halsey offered a different view, insisting the Arsenal defender’s actions did not amount to violent conduct.

“Everybody was on the floor. Legs were flying all over the place, and then there was the ball was loose, and Gabriel aimed a kick at the ball, totally missed the ball, and then caught Chelsea goalkeeper Martinez in the head,” Rooney noted.

“Now, is that an act of violent conduct or is it, was it normal contact? Yes, for me, I think there’s a doubt there as to whether it was violent conduct; only Gabriel will know if he deliberately kicked Martinez.

“But for me, without a doubt, it’s not violent conduct because everybody’s in there. He’s got a right to go for the ball, and because they’re all on the floor, that’s why he’s caught Martinez in the head.”

The incident came during a dramatic London derby in which Chelsea took an early lead through summer signing Morgan Rogers.

Arsenal responded through former Chelsea forward Kai Havertz before Martin Ødegaard completed the comeback shortly after half-time. Chelsea could not find an equaliser as Arsenal held on for all three points.