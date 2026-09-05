Newcastle United Remain Unbeaten After Hard-Fought Draw With Bournemouth

Newcastle United fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Bournemouth at St James’ Park earlier today, September 5, extending their unbeaten start to the season despite a summer of major changes.

Bournemouth looked set for victory after Marcus Tavernier put the visitors ahead in the 35th minute. Alex Scott’s shot took a heavy deflection and fell into Tavernier’s path, allowing him to poke the ball past Newcastle goalkeeper, Lukas Hornicek.

Bournemouth doubled their lead shortly afterwards when Justin Kluivert’s long-range effort struck the post before rebounding off Hornicek. Scott then delivered a cross that deflected off Newcastle defender Malick Thiaw and looped over the goalkeeper.

Newcastle responded almost immediately through Harvey Barnes. The winger drove down the left before cutting inside and curling a superb effort beyond Djordje Petrovic to bring the hosts back into the game.

The home side struggled to create clear openings after the break, leading manager Matthias Jaissle to make several changes as he searched for an equaliser. New signing Matias Fernandez-Pardo came on in the 63rd minute to a warm reception from the home supporters.

Newcastle finally levelled in the 88th minute after Bournemouth failed to clear the danger. Jacob Ramsey remained composed inside the area to finish and rescue a point for Jaissle’s side.

The draw keeps Newcastle unbeaten in all competitions since Jaissle replaced long-serving manager Eddie Howe last month. Howe had previously managed Bournemouth.

Newcastle began their Premier League campaign with a 2-2 draw against Liverpool before beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.

Naija News gathered that Newcastle have undergone significant changes in the transfer market, with Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon leaving. At the same time, eight new players arrived during what Newcastle described as a “transformational” summer window.

Bournemouth are also adapting to a new manager, with Marco Rose taking charge following Andoni Iraola’s departure for Liverpool.