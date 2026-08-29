Premier League: Semi Ajayi, Awoniyi In Action As Hull City Beat Coventry

Nigeria internationals Semi Ajayi and Taiwo Awoniyi were both in action as Hull City continued their impressive Premier League return with a 1-0 win over Coventry City earlier today, August 29.

Ajayi played the full 90 minutes for Hull City, while Awoniyi also completed the game for Coventry at the Coventry Building Society Arena. Frank Onyeka, Awoniyi’s Nigerian teammate at Coventry, missed the match through a knock.

Naija News reports that Hull City arrived in Coventry with confidence after starting their campaign with a surprise 2-0 win over Manchester United. Ajayi scored Hull’s first Premier League goal of the season in that victory.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defender once again played his part as Hull secured another clean sheet and moved to second in the Premier League table with six points from two matches.

Coventry, who suffered a 3-0 defeat to champions Arsenal in their opening game, dominated possession for long periods but struggled to create clear chances.

Awoniyi had Coventry’s best opportunity in the first half when he failed to make proper contact with a deflected Loum Tchaouna cross. Hull goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis reacted quickly to stop the effort from resulting in a goal.

Elsewhere, James Tarkowski scored in stoppage time to earn Everton a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth took the lead shortly before half-time when Alex Scott finished calmly after excellent work from Evanilson.

Everton created several opportunities but found Bournemouth goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic in inspired form. He denied Jarrad Branthwaite and Iliman Ndiaye before producing another double save to keep out Tyrique George and Barry.

Bournemouth came close to doubling their advantage late in the game when Evanilson’s effort took a deflection and went behind for a corner.

They were made to pay moments later. Tarkowski reacted quickest after Bournemouth failed to clear the corner and fired into the net in stoppage time to rescue a point for Everton.