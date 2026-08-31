Transfer Updates: Pulisic, Grealish, Fernandez-Pardo, Sarr, Gakpo, Others

Tottenham Hotspur have made an enquiry to AC Milan over a potential transfer move for Christian Pulisic. Teamtalk reports Spurs have asked about the availability of the 27-year-old United States winger as they continue to explore attacking options.

Liverpool and Newcastle United are both interested in Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo. Nicolò Schira reports the 21-year-old Belgium international is valued at around €75m after scoring eight goals and providing six assists last season, although Newcastle’s negotiations with Lille are yet to advance.

Liverpool are also pushing to sign Crystal Palace winger Ismaïla Sarr. The Sun reports the Senegal international wants to move to Anfield and is open to joining the Premier League champions. Liverpool have submitted a fresh transfer offer, but Palace have yet to respond.

Everton and Sunderland are battling for Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, with both clubs exploring a second loan deal for the England international. The Athletic reports Everton are working on another temporary move after his successful spell at Goodison Park last season, while Sunderland believe their Europa League campaign could give them an advantage.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are determined to keep England goalkeeper Dean Henderson after Nottingham Forest approached the 29-year-old.

Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Chelsea are all monitoring Bayer Leverkusen striker Christian Kofane. Football Insider reports the 20-year-old Cameroon international has attracted interest from the three Premier League clubs.

Crystal Palace and Fulham are also in transfer talks over Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson. Teamtalk reports a fee of around £25m could be enough to secure the 22-year-old Sweden international.

Palace have revived negotiations with Marseille for Netherlands midfielder Quinten Timber, according to the Daily Mail.

Juventus remain interested in Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee, although their pursuit could depend on Jonathan David’s future. Sky Sport Italia reports the Serie A club could step up their transfer interest in the Dutchman if David leaves for Atletico Madrid.

AC Milan have reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest for Omari Hutchinson to join on an initial loan deal with an option to buy. Sky Sports reports the option could become mandatory if certain conditions are met, with the 22-year-old set to link up with former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim.

Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade could also leave on loan before the transfer window closes. Napoli are reportedly the most serious suitors for the Germany international, while Juventus and RB Leipzig are also interested. Newcastle would demand a significant loan fee but remain open to keeping the 24-year-old.

Barcelona are in advanced negotiations with Arsenal over Gabriel Jesus. ESPN reports the 29-year-old Brazilian has emerged as an option for the Catalan club after they failed to sign Atletico Madrid forward Julián Álvarez. Jesus has one year remaining on his Arsenal contract.

Everton are considering a move for United States forward Folarin Balogun. ESPN reports the Toffees could make a move for the 25-year-old, but the deal may depend on whether they can offload Iliman Ndiaye and Beto before the transfer deadline.

Manchester City are also in talks with Liverpool over Cody Gakpo. ESPN reports negotiations have gathered pace, with Liverpool valuing the Netherlands international at around £85m.

Nottingham Forest are closing in on Crystal Palace full-back Daniel Muñoz. ESPN reports the deal for the 30-year-old Colombia international is worth around £22m, with the defender expected to compete with Ola Aina for a starting place.

Chelsea have completed the signing of Emiliano Martínez from Aston Villa. The World Cup-winning Argentina goalkeeper has joined the Blues on a three-year contract after six seasons at Villa Park.

Real Sociedad have signed Barcelona defender Héctor Fort on a contract running until 2031. The 20-year-old came through Barcelona’s youth system and made 30 appearances for the first team.

Ajax have completed the signing of former Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on a two-year contract. The Morocco international joins after agreeing to terminate his contract with Fenerbahçe.