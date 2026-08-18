Newcastle United Sign Amar Dedic From Benfica

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Amar Dedic from Benfica for around £30m, with the defender signing a five-year contract at St James’ Park.

Amar Dedic completed his medical on Tyneside on Monday before Newcastle confirmed the deal on Tuesday, his 24th birthday. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international will reunite with manager Matthias Jaissle, who coached him at Red Bull Salzburg during their Austrian title-winning campaign in 2023.

“It’s a special feeling and a really big honour for me to join Newcastle United,” Dedic said. “I’m really happy to be here and can’t wait to start playing for the club and the amazing fans.”

“Working with Matthias again was a big factor for me. We know each other well. He knows what I can bring on the pitch, and I’m really happy to be playing for him again.”

Newcastle moved for Dedic after losing experienced right-back Kieran Trippier this summer. Trippier left the club on a free transfer after his contract expired and subsequently joined Wolves.

Dedic could make his Newcastle debut against Liverpool in Sunday’s Premier League opener, with Tino Livramento still recovering from the calf injury he suffered while playing for England in June.

Jaissle knows Dedic well and expects the defender to add quality to Newcastle’s squad. The manager said he was “really looking forward” to working with the 24-year-old again after helping to develop him during his time in Austria.

“He’s a player whom I know really well, having worked with him from a young age in Austria and followed his career since,” Jaissle said.

“He will bring both defensive and attacking qualities to our squad, which suits the style of football that we want to play. He’s athletic, aggressive and technically very good, but also has a lot of potential to develop further.”

Dedic is also relishing the chance to play in the Premier League and experience the atmosphere at St James’ Park.

“Playing Premier League football at St James’ Park is going to be really special. Every game feels like a big occasion, with an amazing atmosphere. I’m really excited to get started,” he said.