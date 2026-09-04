Kai Havertz Reveals Set-Piece Secret Behind Arsenal’s Premier League Title Win

Kai Havertz has revealed that Arsenal’s work on set pieces was a major factor behind their Premier League title success last season.

The Gunners ended their 21-year wait for the league title after finishing above Manchester City, with their efficiency from dead-ball situations proving to be one of their biggest strengths.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal scored more set-piece goals than any other team in the Premier League, excluding penalties.

Arsenal often relied on their set-piece routines to break the deadlock or settle tight matches. Their ability to create different routines and consistently convert chances made them a major threat from corners and free-kicks.

Havertz said the team approached set pieces with the same confidence they would have from a penalty and spent countless hours working on them during training.

“Set pieces have become a huge part of our game,” Havertz said in a chat with JioHotstar.

“We treat them like penalties; every time we get one, we feel like we can score. We work on them tirelessly in training, and it shows in matches.

“We scored so many goals from set pieces last season, and that was a major reason why we lifted the Premier League trophy.”