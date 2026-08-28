Transfer Updates: Sarr, Barcola, Martínez, Leão, Álvarez, Others

Liverpool remain in transfer talks to sign Crystal Palace winger Ismaïla Sarr after an initial £50 million bid was rejected. The Reds want to strengthen with two wingers before the transfer deadline, with Cody Gakpo attracting interest from Tottenham and Manchester City.

Liverpool have already agreed a deal that could rise to €140m for Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola and are now finalising the transfer. The Reds have also dropped their pursuit of Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh after being priced out of a move.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have made enquiries about PSG teenager Ibrahim Mbaye. The 18-year-old Senegal international is reportedly open to leaving the French champions in search of regular playing time, with Liverpool also previously linked with him.

Chelsea are closing in on a €48m transfer deal for Atalanta defender Honest Ahanor. The 18-year-old could be sent out on loan to another Premier League club, while the Blues are also monitoring Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara as a potential replacement for Enzo Fernández.

Aston Villa remain interested in AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, although Galatasaray have had a €45m package accepted by the Italian club. Villa are pushing for a loan deal with an obligation to buy, while the Portugal international is said to favour a move to Villa Park despite Milan preferring a permanent transfer.

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Roma midfielder Manu Koné as a potential target for future transfer windows. The Spanish giants are not expected to make further signings in the current window, although the futures of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni continue to attract interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have agreed a £7.5m deal to sign Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez from Aston Villa. The Blues are also reshaping their squad after defender Mamadou Sarr completed a season-long loan move to Real Sociedad.

Ipswich Town are closing in on a season-long loan deal for Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham. The 28-year-old only joined Villa from Besiktas in January but is now set for another move after just eight months.

Arsenal are refusing to give up their pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward Julián Álvarez, although the Argentine is said to prefer a transfer move to Barcelona. Atletico, however, are unwilling to allow the 25-year-old to join their La Liga rivals.

Crystal Palace are also determined to keep Adam Wharton despite concrete transfer interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool. The Eagles have no intention of sanctioning the England midfielder’s departure before the transfer window closes.

A €60m deal for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli to join Al Hilal is reportedly entering its final stages, with all parties confident an agreement can be reached.

Nottingham Forest have made a £22m offer for Crystal Palace right-back Daniel Muñoz, while AC Milan are considering Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya as a potential replacement for Leão.

Napoli have contacted Newcastle United over the availability of striker Nick Woltemade on loan. Elsewhere, Fiorentina and Como have reached a verbal transfer agreement on a €40m deal for Moise Kean.

Como are also close to allowing Álvaro Morata to join Leganés, with the two clubs reportedly exchanging documents. There is also a verbal transfer agreement for AC Milan midfielder Samuele Ricci to join Como.

RB Leipzig are interested in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Robert Andrich, although negotiations are not advanced at this stage.

Juventus have offered former AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessié a two-year contract worth €3.5m per season, with Roma also interested in the free agent.

Roma are yet to contact Lyon over winger Malick Fofana, who could leave the French club as they look to balance their finances after missing out on Champions League qualification.

Bologna are interested in signing Fiorentina forward Albert Gudmundsson on loan with an option to buy, while Hull City are close to agreeing a deal for Roma forward Robinio Vaz.

Lens want to sign RB Leipzig defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu on loan, although the Bundesliga club would need to make a financial concession before the transfer deal can be completed.