Arsenal Draw Barcelona In 2026/2027 Women’s UEFA Champions League

Arsenal have been handed a blockbuster clash with defending champions Barcelona in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Women’s Champions League.

The draw, conducted by UEFA earlier today, September 4, pits last season’s semi-finalists against the reigning European champions in one of the biggest fixtures of the opening stage.

The Gunners will also face OL Lyonnes, Benfica, Paris FC, HB Koge and Inter Milan in the six-match league phase, which will run from September 22 to December 16.

Arsenal will host Lyonnes, Benfica and HB Koge, while they travel to Barcelona, Paris FC and Inter Milan.

Chelsea have also been handed a tough schedule as they begin their title campaign. The Women’s Super League champions will face Paris Saint-Germain, OL Lyonnes, Roma, BK Hacken, Austria Wien and OH Leuven.

Chelsea will host PSG, Roma and Austria Wien, while they will travel to Lyonnes, Hacken and Leuven.

Manchester City, meanwhile, return to the Women’s Champions League for the first time since the 2024/25 season and will face another difficult group of opponents.

City have been drawn against PSG, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, BK Hacken, Austria Wien and Inter Milan. They will host PSG, Real Madrid and Austria Wien before travelling to Bayern, Hacken and Inter Milan.

The league phase will begin with Matchday 1 on September 22 and 23. Matchday 2 follows on September 30 and October 1, while Matchday 3 will take place on October 28 and 29.

Matchday 4 is scheduled for November 10 and 11, with Matchday 5 set for November 18 and 19. The final league-phase fixtures will be played on December 16.

The knockout phase play-offs will take place in February 2027, followed by the quarter-finals in March and April and the semi-finals in May.

The 2027 Women’s Champions League final is scheduled for May 28, 29 or 30 at Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland.