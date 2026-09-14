Arsenal To Seek Refereeing Explanation Over Sunderland Penalty Decision

Arsenal will contact refereeing body Pro Ref to seek an explanation for the penalty awarded against Ezri Konsa during their Premier League win over Sunderland on Saturday.

Ezri Konsa was penalised after a physical tussle with Sunderland captain Dan Ballard inside the Arsenal penalty area. Referee John Brooks awarded Sunderland a spot-kick, with VAR later confirming the decision.

The Premier League Match Centre said: “The referee’s call of penalty to Sunderland for a holding offence by Konsa on Ballard was checked and confirmed by VAR.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta strongly criticised the decision after the match and questioned how both the referee and VAR reached their conclusions.

“This is not acceptable at this level,” Arteta said.

“I watched it 20 times and I cannot find a way to understand how they think to give a penalty in that situation, or the way the VAR has to intervene.

“So I don’t know what to think. I’m sad that we have to discuss this after such a beautiful game, that at this level has the gravity of that. Because that changes the course of the season and it can cost you the championship.

“At this level, with all the work we put in, this cannot happen.”

Arsenal want clarity over why Brooks awarded the penalty and why VAR backed his decision. The Premier League champions are also keen to ensure major refereeing decisions do not have a significant impact on their results.

Match of the Day pundits Ashley Williams and Thomas Frank also disagreed with the decision, arguing that Arsenal should have received a free-kick instead.

“I think he’s got it completely wrong,” Williams said. “It’s almost like a perfect hip toss in judo [from Ballard]. In no way is it a penalty.”