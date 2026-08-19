Arsenal Agree £50m Deal For Ezri Konsa, Leeds Sign Nico Elvedi

Arsenal have agreed a deal worth more than £50 million to sign Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, with the England international set to undergo a medical before completing his move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners returned to negotiations with Villa after failing to reach an agreement during their initial talks. Arsenal then turned their attention to Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah, but the club eventually renewed their pursuit of Ezri Konsa and reached a deal for the 28-year-old.

Konsa joined Villa in July 2019 and has made 286 appearances for the club. He featured 48 times in all competitions last season, scoring two goals and providing one assist as Unai Emery’s side won the Europa League and finished fourth in the Premier League.

The defender missed Villa’s entire pre-season after Emery gave him four weeks off following his involvement with England at the World Cup. Konsa played in every match as the Three Lions finished third.

Emery also confirmed that Konsa, Emiliano Martinez and Ollie Watkins would return to the squad after Villa’s final warm-up game against Borussia Monchengladbach.

“They are joining us after this match,” Emery said.

Konsa’s move will add further strength to an Arsenal defence preparing for another Premier League title challenge and a return to Champions League football.

Meanwhile, Leeds United have completed the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi in a deal worth £8.5m.

Leeds will pay an initial £6.8m for the 29-year-old Switzerland international, with a further £1.7m due in add-ons. Elvedi has signed a three-year contract and will reunite with manager Daniel Farke.

Farke managed Elvedi during his time at Monchengladbach in the 2022-23 season, and the defender admitted their previous relationship influenced his decision.

“He is also a big point for this change,” Elvedi said.

“It was just one year but I loved to have him as a manager. I learned a lot from him and I will learn a lot now.”

Elvedi spent 11 years at Monchengladbach, making 364 appearances for the Bundesliga club. He has also earned 73 Switzerland caps and played every minute of their run to the World Cup quarter-finals.

The defender becomes Leeds’ fourth signing of the summer after James Trafford, Harry Wilson and Tarik Muharemovic.

His arrival has also allowed Sebastiaan Bornauw to leave Elland Road for Hamburg on a season-long loan. Earlier on Wednesday, striker Joel Piroe joined West Ham on loan for the season.

Leeds begin their Premier League campaign away to Nottingham Forest on Saturday at 3pm BST.

Elsewhere, newly promoted Coventry City have signed teenage forward Sidiki Cherif from Fenerbahce on a long-term deal.

The 19-year-old was born in Guinea but moved to France at the age of five. He joined Fenerbahce from Angers and scored twice in 12 Turkish Super Lig appearances last season.

Cherif has also played in the Europa League and featured in this season’s Champions League qualifying rounds before moving to Coventry.