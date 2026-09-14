Pro Ref Admits VAR Error Over Haaland’s Controversial Manchester Derby Winner

Pro Ref has admitted an “error of judgement” over Erling Haaland’s winning goal in Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Haaland scored in the 60th minute to settle the Manchester derby after City had played for more than an hour with 10 men following Phil Foden’s dismissal for kicking out at Bruno Fernandes. The goal was initially ruled out for offside before VAR overturned the decision after determining that Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu had played Haaland onside.

However, City midfielder Enzo Fernandez was in an offside position and appeared to interfere with play as the ball travelled across the penalty area towards Haaland. Pro Ref has now acknowledged that VAR should have instructed referee Michael Oliver to review the incident.

“Following the incident in the 60th minute of Sunday’s Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford, we can provide clarification regarding Erling Haaland’s awarded goal,” the body said.

“The on-field decision was offside against Erling Haaland, that was checked by VAR and he was found to be in an onside position.

“In the same attack, it was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective, however, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review.

“Contact has been made with Manchester United this evening to acknowledge what we deem is an error of judgement. A review of the incident will take place.”

The decision added to a controversial derby that also saw Foden receive a straight red card. City manager Enzo Maresca accepted that Foden deserved to be sent off but argued that Fernandes should also have received a red card for his involvement in the incident.

“I think Phil Foden’s red card is a red card, but I also think that in the same action it’s a red card for Bruno Fernandes,” the coach said.

“I reviewed the action immediately after the red card on the bench. And it’s a clear red card for Phil, because it’s a reaction.

“But you can also see in the same action Bruno’s intention. So for me, yes, it’s a red card for Phil, but it’s also a red card for Bruno.”