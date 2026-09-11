UEFA Champions League Results For Thursday: Manchester United, Bayern, Como Win Big

Manchester United began their Champions League campaign with a comfortable 4-0 win over Azerbaijani champions Sabah at Old Trafford on Thursday, marking their return to Europe’s elite competition after a three-season absence.

Matheus Cunha opened the scoring in the 27th minute when he steered Patrick Dorgu’s cross into the near corner. Bruno Fernandes doubled United’s lead shortly before half-time after combining with Youri Tielemans, before Benjamin Sesko rounded goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov to score his first goal as a starter this season. Lisandro Martinez completed the rout in the second half after a mistake by Pokatilov left him with an empty net.

The victory provided a welcome boost for United after an unconvincing start to their Premier League campaign, with the club collecting four points from their opening three matches.

Manager Michael Carrick also rested several key players ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby against Manchester City, with Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford left out of the starting line-up. Tielemans, Kobbie Mainoo, Bryan Mbeumo and Sesko were also withdrawn in the second half.

Sabah had navigated four qualifying rounds to reach the Champions League proper but struggled to cope with United once the hosts increased the tempo. Coach Valdas Dambrauskas had admitted before the match that his side had advanced rapidly by reaching the competition before experiencing either the Europa League or Conference League.

Bayern Munich also started their campaign with a convincing 5-0 home victory over Bodø/Glimt. Jamal Musiala opened the scoring on his return to the starting line-up before Harry Kane and Alphonso Davies added goals. Michael Olise then scored twice to complete the win for the six-time European champions.

The victory extended Bayern’s remarkable record to 24 consecutive wins in their opening Champions League matches, dating back to 2002.

Other results saw Fenerbahçe draw 1-1 with Roma, while PSV were held to a 1-1 draw by Shakhtar Donetsk. Lens beat Slavia Prague 3-2, while Como recorded a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig.

Champions League results for Thursday, September 11:

Fenerbahçe 1-1 Roma

PSV 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Bayern Munich 5-0 Bodø/Glimt

Slavia Prague 2-3 Lens

Como 4-1 RB Leipzig

Manchester United 4-0 Sabah.