Fred Accuses Erik Ten Hag Of Always Fighting Players At Manchester United

Former Manchester United midfielder Fred has criticised Erik ten Hag’s management style, claiming the Dutch coach regularly clashed with players during his time at Old Trafford.

Fred played under Ten Hag during the 2022-2023 season before leaving Manchester United for Fenerbahçe. The Brazilian midfielder later returned to South America with Atlético Mineiro and made the comments during an appearance on the Charla podcast.

While praising Ten Hag’s tactical ability, Fred questioned his relationship with the players and claimed tensions were common within the squad.

“He argued with everyone. He argued with me, with Cristiano, with Casemiro, with Rashford,” the 33-year-old told the podcast. “He wouldn’t put me in to play, sometimes it got stressful.”

Fred also accused Ten Hag of favouring Dutch players and described him as a “clique-ridden coach”.

“Only his Dutch players played,” he said.

“(He was) a clique-ridden coach. But, tactically, one of the best I’ve ever worked with.”

The former United midfielder also discussed Ten Hag’s decision to reduce Cristiano Ronaldo’s role at the club, which contributed to tensions between the manager and the Portuguese forward.

“He wanted the team to run, but Cristiano (was already) older. He took Cristiano out (of the starting lineup), and then there was a falling out,” Fred said.

Naija News recalls that Ten Hag took charge in 2022 before leaving Manchester United in October 2024 after a difficult spell.