Major Reasons Why Michael Carrick Was Sacked As Manchester United Head Coach

Michael Carrick’s poor results, dressing room tensions, injury problems and disagreements over transfer recruitment contributed to his dismissal as Manchester United head coach less than six months after taking charge.

The former midfielder signed a two-year contract on May 22 after leading United to 12 wins in 17 matches last season and securing Champions League qualification. However, a disappointing start to the new campaign forced the club’s hierarchy to reconsider his position.

According to BBC Sport’s Manchester United correspondent, Simon Stone, several issues influenced the decision to end Carrick’s tenure, and the top on the list is poor results and inconsistent performances.

Naija News recalls that the Red Devils suffered defeats against Chelsea, Brighton and Como, while a 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth increased the pressure on the manager.

Although United produced an impressive 3-2 comeback win over Roma in the Champions League, they struggled to maintain that standard in subsequent matches.

Their 4-4 draw against Aston Villa, despite recovering from two goals down on two occasions, also failed to convince the club’s hierarchy that Carrick could turn their fortunes around.

Aside from that, Carrick reportedly struggled to maintain harmony within the squad, with some senior players raising concerns about the team’s performances and tactical approach.

Naija News reports that defender Lisandro Martinez criticised United’s summer recruitment strategy after their 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid, directing his concerns towards football director Jason Wilcox.

Captain Bruno Fernandes also questioned Carrick’s tactics following the 4-1 defeat to Como.

The Portuguese midfielder was subsequently dropped for the Bournemouth fixture before returning to the starting line-up as captain against Chelsea.

These incidents reportedly increased concerns about Carrick’s relationship with some senior members of the squad.

Injuries to several key players also complicated Carrick’s task at Old Trafford.

Benjamin Sesko, Amad Diallo, Luke Shaw and Carlos Baleba were among those affected by fitness problems, limiting the manager’s options in different areas of the pitch.

The situation made it difficult for Carrick to maintain a settled starting line-up and achieve consistency during a demanding period of the campaign.

Manchester United’s summer transfer strategy also came under scrutiny, particularly the club’s failure to adequately strengthen central defence and the left-back position.

Carrick had reportedly expressed concerns about the squad’s depth during the club’s pre-season training camp in August.

“We want more, we need more,” he said when asked about the possibility of further signings.

However, United failed to secure all the reinforcements he wanted, leaving the manager with limited options when injuries and defensive problems affected the team.

The combination of poor results, dressing room concerns, injuries and disagreements over recruitment eventually weakened Carrick’s position at Old Trafford.

United chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox reportedly travelled to Monaco to inform minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe that a managerial change was necessary.

Despite Carrick’s achievements last season, the club’s leadership reportedly concluded that he was no longer the right person to take the team forward.

His departure means United have now changed their manager midway through the campaign for the third consecutive season.