Manchester United Survive Aston Villa’s Scare In Eight-Goal Thriller At Old Trafford

Manchester United twice fought back from two goals down to earn a dramatic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa in an eight-goal Premier League thriller at Old Trafford earlier today, November 8.

The result denied Aston Villa a win and extended their unbeaten league run to six matches, while Manchester United continued their disappointing start to the campaign.

Villa stunned the hosts with two goals inside the opening four minutes. Alysson opened the scoring in the first minute, finishing John McGinn’s pass before Nicolas Jackson doubled the advantage three minutes later, reacting quickest to a rebound after Senne Lammens saved Alysson’s initial effort.

United responded in the 16th minute when Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty after a VAR review found Boubacar Kamara guilty of fouling Matheus Cunha.

The hosts continued to push forward and restored parity in the 44th minute through Youri Tielemans, who finished Noussair Mazraoui’s pass with a first-time effort inside the box.

Villa regained the lead three minutes after the restart when McGinn converted a penalty following Diogo Dalot’s foul on Alysson.

Leon Goretzka extended the visitors’ advantage to 4-2 in the 53rd minute, finishing from close range after Lammens failed to hold the ball from a set-piece.

However, United refused to surrender and reduced the deficit in the 90th minute through substitute Joshua Zirkzee, who converted Patrick Dorgu’s pass into the bottom-right corner.

Dorgu then completed the comeback six minutes into stoppage time, turning in a rebound following a goalmouth scramble to rescue a point for the hosts.

Naija News gathered that the draw leaves Manchester United with just one win from their opening 10 league matches, marking their worst start to a top-flight campaign since the 1972/73 season.

On the other hand, Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have extended their unbeaten Premier League run to six matches, recording three wins and three draws during that period.