Carrick Hails Man United Players After Dramatic Champions League Win Over Roma

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has praised his players following their dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Roma in the UEFA Champions League at Old Trafford, saying he felt proud rather than relieved by the result.

United recovered from a two-goal deficit to claim all three points, with Matheus Cunha scoring twice in a frantic late spell. Academy graduate Shea Lacey also played a decisive role after coming off the bench, providing the assists that helped United complete the comeback.

Speaking after the match, Carrick dismissed suggestions that the victory had brought him personal relief, insisting he was happier to see his players rewarded for their efforts.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who shared the manager’s comments on 𝕏 on Wednesday, Carrick said: “Genuinely no. I didn’t feel relief. It was more; I was genuinely pleased for the players. I know how much they care. I know what they give. It was just more seeing everybody and the feeling that we can generate when we do things right!”

The United manager also praised Lacey’s confidence and impact after the teenager entered the game with his side trailing.

“He’s got great ability. That glint in his eyes, and he plays with a bit of mischief. He was desperate to do well. I was just as happy seeing him defend as a right back! He gave everyone a lift coming on the pitch. I am so happy,” he added.

Carrick also commended Cunha for his determination and attacking contribution but expressed disappointment over the forward’s late red card.

“I was a bit disappointed with how it finished, but it just shows how much he cares and he’s willing to do when he’s in that frame of mind. When he’s in that mood, and he plays like that… that’s what we want him here.”

Cunha, meanwhile, acknowledged Lacey’s contribution, describing the teenager’s assist as outstanding and praising the influence of United’s academy graduates.

“What an unbelievable pass from Shea! It’s beautiful when you have an academy player who comes and has a great impact in the game. When I saw the ball go, to be honest, I didn’t believe it; the comeback!” he said.