Sesko To Miss Liverpool, Arsenal Clashes As Man United Struggle Continues

Manchester United may have to wait until January to see Benjamin Sesko return to action, with the striker expected to miss several key matches due to a shin injury, Naija News reports.

The setback comes at a difficult time for United, who have struggled for results and are short of options in attack.

It is worth noting that the 23-year-old Slovenia international has not played for the club since their Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton on September 16.

He was substituted in the 66th minute of that match.

According to BBC Sport on Wednesday, Sesko has undergone several medical tests to establish the cause of the injury. Sources indicated that the problem was caused by an impact rather than shin splints.

The injury has troubled the striker before. He missed the whole of pre-season with a similar problem and also suffered a setback against Liverpool in May last season, which forced him to miss Manchester United’s final three Premier League matches of the campaign.

Since joining United from RB Leipzig in August 2025 for £73.7 million, Sesko has made 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing one assist.

Despite missing eight matches, he finished last season as the club’s joint-top scorer in the Premier League, with 11 goals alongside Bryan Mbeumo.

Sesko has scored twice this season, finding the net against Everton in the league and Sabah FK in the Champions League. After the latter match, he expressed relief at being free from injury, but his latest setback has interrupted his progress.

His absence leaves manager Michael Carrick with limited options at centre-forward, as Sesko is regarded as the club’s only natural striker.

The Slovenian is expected to miss league matches against Liverpool and Arsenal, as well as at least three Champions League fixtures.

His injury could also affect United’s plans for the January transfer window, with the club facing questions over its lack of a recognised centre-forward.

United’s problems extend beyond injuries, as the team has struggled to find consistency in the league. Their only league victory in the period covered by the report came against Ipswich on August 30, while they have been without a win in all competitions since September 10.

Tensions have also reportedly grown following last Wednesday’s 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como, after captain Bruno Fernandes criticised Carrick’s tactics.

Fernandes was left on the bench throughout Sunday’s 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth. However, reports said the captain and Carrick held talks on Tuesday in an effort to settle their differences.

Carrick had been widely expected to lose his job after the Bournemouth defeat, but he is set to remain in charge for Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea, scheduled for 12:30 GMT.

With Sesko out for the next few fixtures, United have a difficult period ahead as they seek to revive their campaign and decide whether to strengthen their attack in January.