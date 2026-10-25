Premier League: Bournemouth Thrash Man United As Liverpool, Newcastle Win

Bournemouth compounded Manchester United’s struggles with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford earlier today, October 25, while Liverpool and Newcastle United recorded wins in their Premier League fixtures.

The defeat was United’s third in four home matches and extended their winless run in all competitions to eight games, increasing the pressure on manager Michael Carrick.

Carrick left captain Bruno Fernandes on the bench following United’s midweek defeat to Como, but the decision failed to produce the desired response as Bournemouth dominated proceedings.

Rayan opened the scoring with a volley from Justin Kluivert’s free-kick, while goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic denied Bryan Mbeumo an equaliser.

Bournemouth doubled their advantage after Leny Yoro’s mistake allowed Adrien Truffert to set up Marcus Tavernier, who finished confidently.

Carrick introduced Matheus Cunha at half-time in an attempt to revive United, but the hosts struggled to mount a comeback.

Evanilson sealed Bournemouth’s win after capitalising on defensive confusion, rounding goalkeeper Senne Lammens before finishing from an acute angle.

The result gave Bournemouth their fourth consecutive win in all competitions and extended their unbeaten run against United to seven meetings.

Meanwhile, Liverpool secured their first Premier League home win since April with a 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield.

Florian Wirtz opened the scoring with an effort that deflected off Pascal Gross before Alexander Isak doubled Liverpool’s lead, finishing a pass from Bradley Barcola.

Brighton, who had kept five consecutive clean sheets in all competitions before the match, struggled to break through Liverpool’s defence after the interval.

The defeat marked Brighton’s first failure to score in the Premier League this season, while Liverpool recorded their sixth win in seven matches.

Newcastle United also returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace away from home, moving up to seventh in the table.

William Osula opened the scoring shortly after the restart, turning in Jacob Murphy’s cross before Harvey Barnes added the second with a first-time finish from Amar Dedic’s pass.

Joe Willock thought he had extended Newcastle’s lead, but VAR ruled out his effort for offside.

Palace failed to respond and suffered their fifth league defeat of the season, leaving them just one point and one place above the relegation zone. Newcastle, meanwhile, ended a run of three defeats in four league matches.

Elsewhere, Hull City and Brentford shared the points in a 1-1 draw at the MKM Stadium.

Oli McBurnie gave Hull the lead from the penalty spot after Aaron Hickey’s misplaced pass allowed Tim Iroegbunam to win a penalty.

Brentford equalised after the hour mark when Dango Ouattara scored from close range following a miskick by Igor Thiago.

Both sides created further chances but failed to find a winner. Hull maintained their unbeaten home record in the league this season, while Brentford recorded their fifth draw in seven league matches.