NFF Hails Alex Iwobi As He Equals Salah’s Premier League Record

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has congratulated Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi after he equalled Mohamed Salah’s record of 328 Premier League appearances by an African player.

Alex Iwobi reached the milestone on Saturday, October 24, as Fulham defeated Coventry City 1-0, drawing level with the Egyptian forward among African players with the most appearances in the English top flight.

The 30-year-old is now 25 appearances away from surpassing former Ivory Coast international Kolo Touré, who made 353 Premier League appearances during his career with several English clubs.

The NFF’s Acting General Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme, praised Iwobi’s achievement and expressed hope that he would go on to set a new record for African players in the competition.

“The NFF celebrates Alex Iwobi for this new achievement, and we wish him even greater glory. We will be very happy to see him become the African with the most appearances in the Premier League in the near future,” Ikpeme said.

Iwobi also delivered an impressive performance against Coventry, recording 60 touches and completing 51 passes at an accuracy rate of 86.3 per cent during his 73 minutes on the pitch.

The milestone adds to his experience at international level, having earned his 100th cap for Nigeria during a friendly against Portugal in Leiria this summer.

The Fulham midfielder has also won one silver and two bronze medals with the Super Eagles at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).