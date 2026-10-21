Chukwueze Faces Weeks Out With Hip Injury At AC Milan

AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze could spend several weeks on the sidelines after suffering a hip injury ahead of the club’s UEFA Europa League clash with Bournemouth on Wednesday.

The Nigeria international missed training on Wednesday after complaining of pain in his left hip following Milan’s recent match against Atalanta, raising doubts about his availability for the European fixture.

According to Sky Sports, the 27-year-old is scheduled to undergo a specialist examination to establish the extent of the injury and determine how long he could be out.

Initial reports suggest Chukwueze could miss several weeks or even months, depending on the outcome of the medical assessment.

The winger has made an encouraging start to the season following his return from a loan spell at Fulham, recording two assists in eight appearances across all competitions for Milan.

He has featured seven times in Serie A, starting six matches, and played the full 90 minutes in the Italian side’s Europa League opener against Benfica.

Chukwueze’s potential absence would be another setback for Milan manager Ruben Amorim, who is already without Belgian winger Alexis Saelemaekers following ankle surgery.

Saelemaekers is expected to spend four to five months out of action, further reducing Milan’s options on the right flank.