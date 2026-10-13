Maduka Okoye Error Sends Udinese To Fourth Consecutive Defeat Against Torino

Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye made a costly mistake as Udinese suffered a fourth consecutive defeat, losing 2-1 to Torino in Serie A on Monday, October 12.

Substitute Sandro Kulenovic scored the winner in the 67th minute after Okoye mistimed his attempt to clear the ball and collided with teammate Nicolo Bertola.

The defensive mix-up left Kulenovic with an open goal, which he converted to secure all three points for Torino.

Torino took the lead through Daniel Bragança in the 36th minute, but Jurgen Ekkelenkamp equalized seven minutes later to restore parity before half-time.

Udinese had hoped to end their losing run, but Okoye’s error proved decisive as the visitors left empty-handed.

Head coach Kosta Runjaic compared the mistake with a similar error that contributed to his side’s defeat against Cagliari before the international break. He also accepted responsibility for Udinese’s poor run of results.

“We lost because of a big mistake, like against Cagliari. As head coach, I’m responsible too. It was a lack of communication and perception, and with mistakes like these you end up losing games,” Runjaic said, according to Football Italia, citing TuttoMercatoWeb.

The German-born manager also criticized his team’s attacking display, saying they failed to create enough chances. He noted that Torino’s opening goal came from a set piece.

“We didn’t score or create many chances. The defensive error is costly, but Torino’s first goal also came from a set piece. Congratulations to Torino,” he said.

Runjaic pledged to keep his players united and maintain their morale as they seek to recover from their difficult start to the season.

“I’ll try to keep the team united and morale high. In the end, the result is that we lost, and we have to get through this moment by encouraging one another,” he added.

The defeat leaves Udinese with four points from six league matches following four successive losses, increasing the pressure on the team to turn their fortunes around.

Despite the setback, Runjaic praised defender Oumar Solet and goalscorer Ekkelenkamp for their performances. He also expressed hope that the return of injured players would strengthen his squad and help the team end their losing streak.