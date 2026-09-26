Victor Ikpeba Backs Nwabali As Super Eagles’ No. 1 Ahead Of Maduka Okoye

Former Nigerian international, Victor Ikpeba, has backed Stanley Nwabali to remain the Super Eagles’ first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Maduka Okoye.

Victor Ikpeba assessed Nigeria’s 2-1 comeback win over Madagascar in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday.

The former forward praised Nwabali’s composure, leadership and ability to make crucial saves in important matches, despite the goalkeeper conceding Madagascar’s opener after the visitors beat Nigeria’s offside trap.

Nwabali helped Nigeria hold on to their lead after George Ilenikhena and Moses Simon completed the comeback. Ikpeba believes the Chippa United goalkeeper has consistently taken his chances with the national team and established himself at the top of the pecking order.

He said: “Credit to Nwabali; he’s the number one goalkeeper for the national team. In my opinion, he’s better than Maduka. People at home might disagree, but he’s the number one goalkeeper for the national team.

“He showed that attribute again: the belief, the determination, ‘I’m going to stop the lad’. Yes, the Madagascar attacker should have done better if he had a technique like mine in my day.

“He prevented our embarrassment because at that moment, had it been 2-1, the match’s conclusion would have remained uncertain. The result might have concluded 2-2 or resulted in our defeat 2-1.”

The victory gave Nigeria three points from their opening Group C qualifier as Eric Chelle’s side made a winning start to their 2027 AFCON campaign.