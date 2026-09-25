Chelle Names Super Eagles Starting XI For Madagascar AFCON Qualifier

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has named his starting XI for Nigeria’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying opener against Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium at 5 p.m. today, September 25.

Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali starts between the posts, with Ola Aina and Bruno Onyemaechi selected as the full-backs.

Semi Ajayi partners Calvin Bassey in central defence, while captain Wilfred Ndidi anchors the midfield alongside Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi.

Chelle has handed George Ilenikhena his first start for the Super Eagles, with the youngster starting in attack alongside Akor Adams.

Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze will provide attacking support from the flanks as Nigeria seek a winning start to their Group L campaign.

The starting XI allows Nigeria to improve on their most recent meeting with Madagascar, when the Barea defeated the Super Eagles 2-0 at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Nigeria had previously enjoyed a strong record against Madagascar, winning both of their 2012 AFCON qualifying meetings 2-0. The two sides also played out a 0-0 draw in the 2002 AFCON qualifiers before Nigeria secured a 1-0 win in the return fixture.

Below is Chelle’s Super Eagles starting XI for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers opener against Madagascar:

Stanley Nwabali; Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi; Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi; Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, George Ilenikhena, Akor Adams.