Ndidi Vows Super Eagles Will Not Repeat Poor World Cup Qualifying Start

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has vowed that Nigeria will not repeat the poor start that undermined their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign as they prepare to begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign against Madagascar at 5 p.m. today, September 25.

Nigeria missed the 2026 World Cup after a difficult qualifying campaign that saw the three-time African champions struggle during the early stages before mounting a recovery that ultimately fell short.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s Group L encounter at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Ndidi acknowledged the lessons from the previous qualifying campaign and stressed the importance of starting the new campaign strongly.

“The start was really, really poor, really bad,” Ndidi said. “And it will never happen again because this is a focused team. We are planning to set the momentum… because the first game is the most important game in every competition.”

The Leicester City midfielder added that a positive result against Madagascar would provide the confidence needed for the remaining qualifiers.

“So it gives us the confidence to go for the other games coming… We’re ready for it and everyone is focused for it,” he said.

Ndidi also urged his team-mates to concentrate on their own performances and collect as many points as possible rather than becoming distracted by external pressure or qualification permutations.

The Super Eagles have faced Madagascar several times, with their most recent meeting coming in the final group game of the 2019 AFCON, when the Barea secured a 2-0 victory.

Nigeria, however, have the better record in AFCON qualifying meetings between the two sides, winning three and drawing one of their four previous encounters in the qualifiers.