Wilfred Ndidi Clears Up Vardy’s ‘Juju Cream’ Claim Over Leicester Injury Treatment

Wilfred Ndidi has dismissed suggestions that he and Kelechi Iheanacho relied on “juju cream” to recover from injuries during their time at Leicester City, insisting the ointment was simply locally sourced shea butter.

The debate started after former Leicester striker Jamie Vardy shared a story on the latest episode of the Jamie Vardy’s Having a Party podcast, recalling how the Nigerian duo would return from brief trips home carrying what he described as “a nice big tub of juju cream”.

“They used to get injured. Little knocks, then go back to Nigeria for just one day. They come back with a nice big tub of juju cream,” Vardy said.

“That was the only thing that the masseuse was allowed to apply to the injured area. They used to tell us that it had come from a Nigerian witch doctor.”

The remarks quickly spread across social media, drawing humorous reactions from football fans. Former Super Eagles striker Victor Anichebe also joined the conversation, tagging both Ndidi and Iheanacho on Instagram and asking what cream Vardy had been referring to.

Ndidi responded by clearing the air, revealing that the substance was “shea butter” obtained locally and not any form of magical ointment.

Vardy spent seven years alongside the Super Eagles pair at Leicester City between 2017 and 2024. During that spell, the Foxes lifted the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

Ndidi now plays for Turkish side Besiktas, while Iheanacho is with Scottish champions Celtic, where he has already won the league and domestic cup titles.