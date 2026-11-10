FA Cup: See Full Second-Round Fixtures As Leicester Face Dover Athletic

Leicester City will travel to non-league side Dover Athletic in the second round of the FA Cup, while giant-killers Wimborne Town have been rewarded with a home clash against Bradford City.

Wimborne, who play in the seventh tier of English football, made headlines in the first round after knocking out League 2 side Crawley Town.

The Magpies will now welcome League 1 club Bradford City as they look to continue their impressive run in the competition.

Naija News reports that Leicester, who won the FA Cup in 2021, will face Dover Athletic away from home, with a place in the third round at stake.

Elsewhere, Leyton Orient will host Port Vale, who reached the quarter-finals last season.

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere’s Luton Town will travel to AFC Fylde, while Wigan Athletic will face Barnsley in an all-League One encounter.

Wigan won the FA Cup in 2013. The winner of the postponed match between Plymouth Parkway and Berkhamsted will host Barnet in the second round.

The FA Cup second-round matches are scheduled to take place across the weekend of December 5, 2026.

FA Cup Second-Round Fixtures

Chesterfield vs Cheltenham Town

Guiseley vs Notts County

Wigan Athletic vs Barnsley

Exeter City vs Stevenage

Plymouth Parkway or Berkhamsted vs Barnet

York City vs Carlisle United

Crewe Alexandra vs Plymouth Argyle

AFC Fylde vs Luton Town

Barrow vs Kidderminster Harriers

Colchester United vs Mansfield Town

Rochdale vs Newport County

Dover Athletic vs Leicester City

Port Vale vs Leyton Orient

Grimsby Town vs Oldham Athletic

Shrewsbury Town vs Burton Albion

Salisbury vs Blackpool

Wimborne Town vs Bradford City

Rotherham United vs Bristol Rovers

Reading vs Stockport County

Wycombe Wanderers vs MK Dons