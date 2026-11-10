FA Cup: See Full Second-Round Fixtures As Leicester Face Dover Athletic

Leicester City will travel to non-league side Dover Athletic in the second round of the FA Cup, while giant-killers Wimborne Town have been rewarded with a home clash against Bradford City.
Wimborne, who play in the seventh tier of English football, made headlines in the first round after knocking out League 2 side Crawley Town.
The Magpies will now welcome League 1 club Bradford City as they look to continue their impressive run in the competition.
Naija News reports that Leicester, who won the FA Cup in 2021, will face Dover Athletic away from home, with a place in the third round at stake.
Elsewhere, Leyton Orient will host Port Vale, who reached the quarter-finals last season.
Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere’s Luton Town will travel to AFC Fylde, while Wigan Athletic will face Barnsley in an all-League One encounter.
Wigan won the FA Cup in 2013. The winner of the postponed match between Plymouth Parkway and Berkhamsted will host Barnet in the second round.
The FA Cup second-round matches are scheduled to take place across the weekend of December 5, 2026.
FA Cup Second-Round Fixtures
- Chesterfield vs Cheltenham Town
- Guiseley vs Notts County
- Wigan Athletic vs Barnsley
- Exeter City vs Stevenage
- Plymouth Parkway or Berkhamsted vs Barnet
- York City vs Carlisle United
- Crewe Alexandra vs Plymouth Argyle
- AFC Fylde vs Luton Town
- Barrow vs Kidderminster Harriers
- Colchester United vs Mansfield Town
- Rochdale vs Newport County
- Dover Athletic vs Leicester City
- Port Vale vs Leyton Orient
- Grimsby Town vs Oldham Athletic
- Shrewsbury Town vs Burton Albion
- Salisbury vs Blackpool
- Wimborne Town vs Bradford City
- Rotherham United vs Bristol Rovers
- Reading vs Stockport County
- Wycombe Wanderers vs MK Dons