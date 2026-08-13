Leicester City Owners Put Club Up For Sale For More Than £200 Million

Leicester City are being put up for sale for more than £200m, with Thai owners, King Power preparing to end their 16-year association with the club.

Leicester City have appointed US investment bank Citigroup to oversee the process, with an eight-page sales brochure being circulated to potential buyers under the title ‘Project Lineup’.

The document includes Leicester’s men’s and women’s teams, the 32,000-capacity King Power Stadium and the Seagrave training facility, which opened in 2020 and is valued at £121m. Belgian sister club OH Leuven is also included in the sale.

Citigroup values Leicester’s physical assets at more than £200m, although no specific price has been placed on the club’s teams.

The brochure describes Leicester as “a rare opportunity to acquire a club with an excellent track record of winning promotions to higher divisions”.

It highlights the club’s remarkable Premier League title triumph in 2016, achieved against 5,000-1 odds, as well as their FA Cup success in 2021.

However, Leicester’s current position in League One is not mentioned in the sales document. The club suffered successive relegations from the Premier League and Championship and will begin the new campaign in England’s third tier.

Citigroup has also forecast Leicester’s turnover at more than £97m for the 2026 financial year. The brochure does not include the club’s recent financial losses or debts, including £103.6m in bank loans reported in its 2025 accounts.

Leicester lost more than £180m during their years of moving between the Premier League and Championship. They suffered two top-flight relegations in three seasons between 2023 and 2025.

King Power, owned by the Srivaddhanaprabha family, bought Leicester from Milan Mandaric for £35m in 2010.

Khun Aiyawatt ‘Top’ Srivaddhanaprabha is now chairman after his father, Khun Vichai, died in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium in 2019.

Reports that Leicester were being prepared for sale first emerged in the Financial Times in July. The circulation of the sales brochure now provides confirmation that the club are actively seeking new investors.

The move comes eight months after Top accepted responsibility for Leicester’s dramatic decline. Supporters have increasingly called for a change of ownership, with protests outside the King Power Stadium following relegation from the Championship last season.

The club’s decline has coincided with financial difficulties affecting King Power’s duty-free business in Thailand, which has been closely linked with Leicester since the takeover.

Despite their current struggles, the sales brochure presents Leicester as one of only five clubs to have won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup since 2000.

It also points to the potential of the club’s academy, describing the Foxes as having a “strong talent pipeline backed by leading scouting infrastructure, active transfer management and highly developed academy system consistently producing top players”.

Academy graduate Jeremy Monga was sold to Manchester City for £10m last month.

Leicester, who have been relegated to League One for only the second time in their history, will begin their latest campaign under head coach Russell Martin away to Notts County on Saturday.